Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

RL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. 15,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,838. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

