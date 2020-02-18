Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $986,000 Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. 7,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

