Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 200 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,211,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,217,470 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.20. 68,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.06.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

