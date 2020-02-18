Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. 96,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

