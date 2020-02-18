Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 940 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 313.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

