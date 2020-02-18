Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Moderna stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

