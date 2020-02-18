Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $149.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $158.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Cfra decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

MHK traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $132.35. 11,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,443. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

