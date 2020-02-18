MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $170.08 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $170.08 million and $37.23 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00026236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Fisco and Bitbank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,862.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.48 or 0.02813412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.04122753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00756923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00856076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00096793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009923 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00651566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fisco, Bittrex, QBTC, Zaif, Livecoin, Bitbank, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

