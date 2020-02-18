Money3 Co. Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Shares of MNY opened at A$2.97 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.25. Money3 has a 12 month low of A$1.78 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of A$2.54 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of $540.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.
