Money3 Co. Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of MNY opened at A$2.97 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.25. Money3 has a 12 month low of A$1.78 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of A$2.54 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of $540.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

About Money3

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

