Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $106,580,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,955 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $170.15. 757,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -125.11 and a beta of 1.51. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $8,917,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,660.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $800,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,470 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,668. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

