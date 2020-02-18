Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 762.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.