Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,377 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after purchasing an additional 495,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,770,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,662,000 after acquiring an additional 321,741 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,779,000 after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.44. 90,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $223.75. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.88%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.42.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.