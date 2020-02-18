Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $95.69. 25,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.