Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,356 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11,170.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.44. 66,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.