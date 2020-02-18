Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $5,889,980. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $122.54. 14,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,493. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

