Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 21,916 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 868,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,745. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

