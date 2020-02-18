Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 96,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,166. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $145.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

