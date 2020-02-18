Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 736 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 54.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 72.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. 19,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,243 shares of company stock worth $1,256,140. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

