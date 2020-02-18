More Coin Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $57,017.00 and $1,482.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.03170695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00245418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00156094 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

