MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

