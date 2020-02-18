Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.08

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 1223432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
MYGN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.
The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
