Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Nanometrics worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,385,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Nanometrics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NANO stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

