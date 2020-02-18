National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 21,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.