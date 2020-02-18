National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

National Security Group stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of -0.01. National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 7,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $32,708.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635 over the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

