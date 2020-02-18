NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0622 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. NEM has a total market cap of $559.46 million and approximately $47.98 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEM has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Liquid, Kryptono and Koineks.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Koineks, Bitbns, CoinTiger, B2BX, Coinbe, Kuna, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Zaif, Indodax, Bittrex, Kryptono, OKEx, Binance, Crex24, Coinsuper, COSS, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

