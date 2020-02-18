Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.54.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

