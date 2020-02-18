New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.29

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 25597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

