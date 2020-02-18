New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of New York Community Bancorp worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,024,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 1,114,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,943. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.