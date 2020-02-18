New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Caci International worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,995,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

Shares of Caci International stock traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $279.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,481. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

