New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 901.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Cosan worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 13,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE CZZ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 9,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Cosan Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.