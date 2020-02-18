New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $18.08 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 539,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,083,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 184,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,234. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

