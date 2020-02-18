New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Docusign worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,062,552. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

