New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Aramark worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 321,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,965. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.