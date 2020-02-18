New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,700 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. 51,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.