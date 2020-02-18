Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.60

Shares of Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 237664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 0.23 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Maurice Dwek acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

