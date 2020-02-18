Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $25,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,895,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,874,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $25,293,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 638,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

