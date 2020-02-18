NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.21-2.21 for the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.19.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.33. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

