NEXT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $183,035.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00007152 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and $183,035.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00759083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028642 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

