Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,848 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nextdecade were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Nextdecade Corp has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $584.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of -0.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

