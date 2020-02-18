Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

