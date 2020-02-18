Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.