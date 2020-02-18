Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 138 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock remained flat at $$132.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,963. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

