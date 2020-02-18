NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,772 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 786.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.51. 25,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.95 and its 200 day moving average is $392.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

