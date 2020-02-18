NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.7% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. 338,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,488,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

