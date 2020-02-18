NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chemed by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $492.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,919. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.42. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $310.28 and a 1-year high of $494.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

