NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 1,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,881. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

