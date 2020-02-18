NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. 1,684,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

