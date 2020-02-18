NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,599 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 435,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

