Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) Trading 12.5% Higher

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), 977,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

About Noxopharm (ASX:NOX)

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on the research and development of drugs to enhance radiotherapy in Australia and internationally. It is developing Veyonda, a dosage formulation of idronoxil, a generic anti-cancer agent for the treatment of late-stage cancers. The company also focuses on developing NYX-104, a drug intended to protect the brain from excitotoxicity; NYX-205, a drug to treat inflammation of the nervous tissue; and NYX-330, a PCSK9-inhibitor developed as a companion product for statin drugs in lowering low density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease.

