Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.