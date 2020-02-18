Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-2.60 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 2,469,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

